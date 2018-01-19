× Emmy Award winner and ‘The Chi’ creator Lena Waithe: “I really want to tell normal, grounded, human stories”

Writer, producer and actress Lena Waithe joins Justin to discuss her new Showtime show, “The Chi.” Lena talks about growing up in Chicago, her goal of making a real story about the city of Chicago, the importance of acknowledging the people that live and work in Chicago, the process of creating the show, why she likes to write flawed characters, how writing comedy gave her the confidence to write a drama, the challenge of portraying a complex city like Chicago and what she would say to all the aspiring writers out there who are in the same position she was in while she was at Columbia College.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio