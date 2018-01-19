× ChiPedia Episode #1: The Background Check

Both employees of WGN-AM Radio, Marsha Lyles and Dometi Pongo collaborated to create a community-driven podcast where entertainment, arts, and politics will be the focal point.

Wanting to keep ‘The City of Chicago’ in the forefront, the title ‘ChiPedia’ was created. This is a show where you will learn what the Metro Area has to offer.

Expect a lot of interviews, live coverage, deep or sweet conversations, and exposure to any bloopers.

ChiPedia, ‘Chicago Media for the People’.

Marsha Lyles bio

Marsha Lyles is a Sales Assistant for WGN-AM Radio.

She earned a B.S. in Radio/TV/Film from Indiana State University, Terre Haute, IN. After having a radio show during her 4 year studies, she knew radio was a passion.

A passion that carried on for 12 more years during her professional career. Starting out as a producer at Crawford Broadcasting and working her way into the sales department, she was determined to learn the ins and outs of radio.

You can hear her every Friday on WGN-AM during John Williams ‘The Brightside’ segment and catch her out and about supporting community events.

Dometi Pongo bio

Dometi Pongo is an anchor, reporter and lifelong Chicagoan.

Prior to joining WGN, he served as news director for urban talk radio station, WVON AM where he also wrote and produced radio features spurring thoughtful dialogue on social, political and economic issues relevant to under-served communities. Born in Chicago to West African parents, Pongo added global context to these conversations by leading annual cultural excursions to Ghana since 2016. The trip attracts over two dozen travelers each year.

Pongo’s 2015 radio feature, which chronicled the coverage of the Laquan McDonald shooting, received finalist recognition from the National Association of Black Journalists’ Salute to Excellence Award for Best Radio Feature. Pongo’s work as a moderator and analyst has been covered in the Chicago Tribune, New York Times, the Huffington Post, The Chicago Defender, and other local neighborhood and community publications. His deeply rooted community ties stem from his years hosting poetry readings and art exhibitions at Frontline Bookstore, the Southside Community Art Center among other art galleries on the south and west sides of the city. Pongo also served as program director for WindyCityUnderground.com, an internet radio station operated by the Illinois Media School where Pongo earned his certification in radio and television broadcasting. His Bachelor of Science in Business Administration specializing in Economics comes from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.