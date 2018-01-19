× Blackhawks beat writer Mark Lazerus: “The Hawks are not a dynasty but they are the closest thing you are going to find to one”

Chicago Sun-Times Blackhawks beat writer Mark Lazerus joins Justin to discuss his new book, “If These Walls Could Talk: Chicago Blackhawks: Stories from the Chicago Blackhawks’ Ice, Locker Room, and Press Box.” Mark talks about what was happening with the Chicago Blackhawks before this impressive run of playoff appearances and Stanley Cup Championships, how the current management group changed the culture around the team, the importance of drafting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews to the success of the team, what Dale Tallon and Denis Savard did to shape the team on its way up, the evolution of the way the game is played now, how the rest of the league has caught up to the way the Blackhawks play, why coach Quenneville was the perfect coach to take the Hawks to the next level, the knowledgeable and very young fan base, how the fans are responding to the current season and how the team plans to remain competitive as their core group of players get older.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio