Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.19.18: Positivity

Today’s guests include Paul Lisnek, TV Guide’s Alexander Zalben, and Women’s March Chicago Board Members Emily Kraiem and Carrie Kiley. Bill and Wendy talk about being positive in the year 2018, why Wendy quit smoking, Def Leppard playing at Wrigley Field in July, the possible government shutdown, TV news, the Women’s March, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.