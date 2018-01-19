× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 1.19.18: The Shape of Words

On today’s bonus hour shenanigans, Bill and Wendy talk about the sexual harassment allegations that have surfaced against Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas. According to the accuser, author and journalist Susan Braudy, Douglas had ’50 slang words’ for his penis. Bill and Wendy guess what those 50 words could be and more.

