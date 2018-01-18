× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/18/18: Trump Tower Condos, Amazon’s HQ2 Top 20, & Renting Over Buying in Chicago

Real estate can be a tricky business, but Dennis Rodkin thankfully knows a thing or two about Chicago’s real estate scene – including the big damper on the condos in the Trump Tower and Ken Griffin’s 58 million dollar home. Ian Sherr made a case for Chicago receiving either Apple or Amazon’s HQ2, and Ilyce Glink told listeners why renting in Chicago could put you in a better spot over buying.