× What needs to be done to give kids more support in college?

Tiana Carter, Senior Director of Client Services & Innovation at Skills for Chicagoland’s Future, joins Justin to talk about what Skills for Chicagoland’s Future does, the Beyond the Diploma initiative, the challenges of getting and keeping kids employed, how they get big companies involved, the difficulty in convincing kids to go to college and what needs to be done to help kids stay in college once they get there.

