The Opening Bell 1/18/18: Chicago's Museum Week Jan 18-26

Every Thursday is the Associated Bank Thought Leader and Steve took a deep dive into the work benefit changes that will result from the GOP Tax reform with Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits – Part of Associated Bank). Steve then kicked off Museum Week in Chicago. Michelle Nichols (Director of Observing at The Adler Planetarium) broke down yesterday’s meteor sighting news in Michigan and how it’s an appropriate way to kick off the free day at The Adler Planetarium. Check out all the other free dates at the Museum Week website.