The Mincing Rascals 01.18.18: "S—hole", #CuckooTrumpBrackets, Amazon HQ2, Blagojevich and Pritzker, Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of Chicago Tribune. They begin by questioning if President Trump actually used a profanity in an immigration meeting last week. That occurred just after the previous Mincing Rascals recording, and therefore wasn’t visited until today. The group discusses their favorite cuckoo Trump moments of the last six months, since John’s previous #CuckooTrumpBracket poll, to put together the next semi-annual bracket battle. They debate the pros and cons of living in Chicago, and of opening an Amazon HQ2 here, after Amazon announced its top 20 cities in bids. The Rascals wonder if the recorded conversation between Former Governor Rod Blagojevich and Gubernatorial Candidate J.B. Pritzker exposes anything about the pair. And, they judge the Stormy Daniels letter about her encounter with the president.

Eric recommends listening to the audiobook of Atul Gawande’s Being Mortal