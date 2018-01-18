× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.18.18: Cold and flu season, government shutdown, National Park Service Board Resignations

John finds out what drove nine of 12 advisory board members to resign from their positions in the U.S. National Park Service. Plus, Northwestern University’s Dr. Michael Ison explains what is causing this flu season to be an epidemic. ABC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Lana Zak gives John an update on the imminent government shutdown. And, Violeta finds the show’s lookalikes in painted form.