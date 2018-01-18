× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-18-18

We have a packed show for you this evening. On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Tiana Carter from Skills For Chicagoland’s Future about their new “Beyond the Diploma” initiative, playwright Dan Noonan tells us about the world premiere of his new work, “Blue Over You (A Mysterious One-Man Love Story with Musical Bits),” Lauren Moser and Noah Prestwich from Clickhole tell us about how they parody shareable political content, Chicago videographer Azeez Alaka talks about his career filming the hottest Chicago hip hop artists and since it’s Thursday (new night!), we end the show with a visit from The DuPage Picker who is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

