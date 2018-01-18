× Playwright Dan Noonan embraces fear and expresses it through his art

Playwright Dan Noonan joins Justin to discuss the world premiere of his new show “Blue Over You (A Mysterious One-Man Love Story with Musical Bits),” currently running at at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Evanston. Dan talks about why he wanted to start his own theater company, the type of plays he wants to create, the advantages of producing his own work, the health issues that he has had to deal with throughout his life and how he embraces his fears and flows it through his art.

