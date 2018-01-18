× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Trump vs. the Media, Republicans stand behind Trump and Bannon gets a Subpeona

This week, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with democratic strategist and attorney Richard Gordon. They discuss the president’s ongoing attacks on the media, called out by Arizona Senator Jeff Flake on the floor of the U.S. Senate. We learn the dangers to our society when the media undergoes sustained attack by the administration. We ask about the impact of the president’s alleged use of charged language in the immigration meeting last week, and about Steve Bannon’s refusal to answer questions.