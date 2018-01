× From fearful to fearless, how one woman faced her fears head-on in a 100-day challenge

Keynote speaker and influencer Michelle Poler joins Bill and Wendy to talk about her project, 100 Days Without Fear. Michelle talks about how she confronted her fears one at a time, some of her unusual challenges, and much more.

