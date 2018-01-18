This Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 photo provided by The National Park Service shows a rock fall off the iconic El Capitan rock formation in Yosemite National Park, Calif. A massive new rock fall hit Yosemite National Park on Thursday, cracking with a thundering roar off the iconic El Capitan rock formation and sending huge plumes of white dust surging through the valley floor below. (The National Park Service via AP)
Former U.S. National Park Service Board Member Gretchen Long: Department of the Interior response is “absolutely dishonest”
Gretchen Long explains why she joined eight other members in resigning from the U.S. National Park Service advisory board. One of those reasons she gives John is a lack of attention received from the Department of the Interior.