× Develop or Detract: The Obama Presidential Center

With the Obama Presidential Center on its way to Jackson Park, residents worry if they’ll reap the benefits or get pushed out of their neighborhoods. Community organizers are saying it’s going to take more than promises from the Obama Foundation to put them at ease. Residents want resources among other things, but the Obama Foundation has been reluctant to sign a written agreement promising resources for people living near the site. The Foundation believes their non-profit status makes a written agreement unnecessary for this kind of project. WGN Radio’s Dometi Pongo reports.