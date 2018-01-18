× Dean Richards: Time’s Up for Woody Allen

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, the great Dean Richards! They talk about Dean’s interview with Ricky Martin, James Franco and his upcoming appearance at the SAG Awards amid scandal, the Woody Allen allegations, and more. He also shares his review for ’12 Strong’, ‘Forever My Girl’, and ‘Den of Thieves’.

