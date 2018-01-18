× Dan Fienberg on The Golden Globes, The TCA Press Tour and His Neglected DVR

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses the Golden Globe winners, the recent Television Critics Association’s press tour and how his busy schedule means his DVR is getting neglected.

Other items talked about include La to Vegas, Catastrophe, The Alienist, Black Lightning, Sundance, Crashing, Divorce, Corporate, Drunk History, Another Period and Top Chef.

