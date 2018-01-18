× Clickhole is finding a way to parody both sides of the political aisle

Lauren Moser and Noah Prestwich of Clickhole join Justin to tell us about their efforts to parody internet habits and shareable political content. Lauren and Noah talk about how they choose what to parody, how they make sure their work remains relevant in the current political climate, the challenge of keeping up with the enormous amount of digital content and how Clickhole has changed since the site started in 2014.

