City Club of Chicago: Sanctuary Cities: Yes or No?

January 18, 2018

Sanctuary Cities: Yes or No? – Hon. Jesus Garcia, Brian McCann and Hon. Joe Walsh

Hon. Jesus Garcia

Jesús “Chuy” García is the Commissioner for the 7th District on the Cook County Board. First elected to the Board in 2010, Garcia is a progressive leader who has fought to improve the lives of all people. In 2011, he helped put an end to Cook County’s cooperation with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) by passing an ordinance that prevents County officials from detaining a person based on suspicion of being undocumented. That measure became the first of its kind in the nation, and more than 250 localities have followed Cook County’s lead.

Born in Durango, Mexico, Garcia and his family moved to Pilsen when he was ten years old. Inspired by the speeches of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Cesar Chavez, Garcia earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

In 1986—after serving for three years as the city’s Deputy Water Commissioner—Garcia was elected Alderman of the 22nd Ward. Beginning in 1993, Garcia served two terms in the Illinois State Senate, where he represented the 1st District. As the first-ever Mexican-American elected to the State Senate, Garcia pushed a broad range of legislation to benefit the working families of his district.

In 1998, Garcia became the Founding Executive Director of Enlace Chicago (formerly known as LVCDC), a leading non-profit community development organization in Little Village. He recently served on the boards of several non-profit organizations including the Latino Policy Forum—where he was the Founding President—and the Woods Fund of Chicago—where he served as Chairman.

Today, Garcia lives in Little Village with his wife Evelyn. They have three adult children—Jesus, Samuel, and Rosa—and three grandchildren.

Brian McCann

Brian McCann is a retired thirty-four year veteran of the Chicago Public Schools and life-long resident from Chicago’s south side. Prior to his career in education, McCann served for two years in the United States Army at Fort Hood, Texas. McCann has spent the last four years pursuing justice for his brother, Denny, and scores of citizen victims killed by illegal immigrants. In that effort, he and five others established Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime launched at the National Press Club in April 2017. McCann wrote a book: “Death in Chicago: A Sanctuary City.”

Hon. Joe Walsh

Joe Walsh was born and raised in North Barrington, Illinois, the fifth of nine children.

Elected to the United States Congress in 2010, Walsh refused his Congressional health benefits and pension, slept in his office, limited himself to no more than three terms in office, and held more town hall meetings than any member of Congress.

He was one of the most outspoken and well known members of Congress, becoming a lead advocate for the Balanced Budget Amendment, term limits, tax cuts, cutting off pay for members of Congress if they didn’t pass a budget, Second Amendment rights, and the State of Israel. He served on the Small Business Committee, the Committee on Homeland Security, and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Walsh received the highest possible ratings on freedom and limited government from The Club for Growth, Freedom Works, and Heritage Action.

Since March of 2013, Walsh has been host of a political talk radio show, syndicated around the country by Salem Media.

Walsh has also built the largest grass-roots army in the state of Illinois these past four years dedicated to freedom, limited government and lower taxes. Walsh Freedom has thousands of dedicated volunteers around the state who work for candidates and policies that support five basic principles related to freedom and limited government.

He graduated from Barrington High School, attended Grinnell College (Iowa), and has a BA in English from the University of Iowa. He has a Masters in Public Policy from the University of Chicago and has dedicated his life to service and limited-government advocacy, working with such organizations as Jobs for Youth, The Milton and Rose Friedman Foundation, The Heartland Institute, The Daniel Murphy Scholarship Foundation, and the American Education Reform Council. He has also taught American Government and American History at the Hebrew Theological College and at Oakton Community College.

Walsh lives in Mundelein, Illinois, with his wife Helene. Between them, they have five children.