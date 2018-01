× Chicago artist you should know: Azeez Alaka

Chicago videographer Azeez Alaka joins Justin to discuss his career, how he started making videos, why he likes to use Chicago as his backdrop, the process of putting his videos together, the importance of energy to a video shoot, his distaste for management and how hopes to evolve as an artist.

