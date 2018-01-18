× Blackhawks Crazy: New Line Combos and Different Word Combos

Episode 15 of Season 3 starts off with the introduction of the Scott King’s new co-host: Chris Boden. Chris hosts the pre and postgame shows before and after Blackhawks games on 720 WGN. Scott and Chris have a lot to talk about as the five-day bye week is about to come to a close. They discuss the rumors surrounding Corey Crawford; their thoughts on the Richard Panik trade; as well as the Playoff Standings and what the ‘Hawks need to do improve their spot.