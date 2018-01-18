Associated Bank Market Outlook: 1/18/18
On January 18, 2018 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- New US home Construction in December is reported on by the Commerce Department
- Weekly unemployment insurance claims are detailed today
- Freddie Mac releases this week’s average mortgage rates
- NOAA and NASA announce global temperature analysis
- American Express, Morgan Stanley, and IBM all report earnings today
{audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3454164/3454164_2018-01-18-072004.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D5454.mp3%5D