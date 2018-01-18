Associated Bank Market Outlook: 1/18/18

On January 18, 2018 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • New US home Construction in December is reported on by the Commerce Department
  • Weekly unemployment insurance claims are detailed today
  • Freddie Mac releases this week’s average mortgage rates
  • NOAA and NASA announce global temperature analysis
  • American Express, Morgan Stanley, and IBM all report earnings today

