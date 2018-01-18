× AB Thought Leader Bret McKitrick: How Will The Tax Reform Change Your Work Benefits?

Tax season is around the corner, and with the GOP Tax Bill reform, what changes will everyday consumers see to their tax forms? Steve took the time to talk with the Associated Bank Thought Leader, Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits – Part of Associated Bank), to sort through the details of the personal tax changes, but also touching on the employee benefits that could see changes and possible cut-backs.

{audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3454165/3454165_2018-01-18-072105.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D5454.mp3%5D