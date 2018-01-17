× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/17/18: Apple’s Financial Moves, Chicago’s Mayoral Race, & The Best States to Retire

Steve Alexander always has his ears open to the world of business and updated Steve on the the day’s business stories including what Apple might plan on doing with the cash it’s sitting on. Frank Sennett shared the details behind the face-off for Mayor of Chicago between Rahm Emanuel and Troy LaRaviere while Jill Gonzalez shared the results of the best places to retire in the country (spoiler: Florida is still #1).