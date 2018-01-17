× The Opening Bell 1/17/18: Changing Perspectives on Digitalism & Localism

The digital age has consumed the world in recent years, but is this for the best of humanity? Steve looked over this question with Julia Hobsbawm (Author of Fully Connected: Surviving and Thriving in the Age of Overload). Julia believes the digital consumption should be considered as another part of our health like proper diet and sufficient sleep. Then Bruce Katz (Author of The New Localism How Cities Can Thrive in Populism) looked at the emerging trend of localism that sheds light on the smaller pieces of community/cities that create the bulk of America.