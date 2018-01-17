× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.17.18: Baseball realignment, Aziz Ansari, the cognitive test, WeCroak

WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman is feeling nostalgic after this baseball realignment. He tells John what he’s not liking about it. Then, “Pretty Late” Host Patti Vasquez discusses a night out with Aziz Ansari as described by his date, and why critics of that description are angry. Sandra Weintraub, a neuropsychologist at Northwestern’s Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease Center tells John what the cognitive test President Trump recently took actually indicates about one’s mental well-being. Finally, Hansa Bergwall explains why he came up with an app that regularly reminds you of your eventual death.