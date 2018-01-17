× The Carry Out 1-17-18: “When the new Starbucks on Michigan Avenue is completed it will be the biggest in the world and there will be so much room for cream”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the debate in Chicago City Council over giving Presence Health a $5.6 million tax subsidy to help pay for its downtown corporate headquarters, Democratic gubernatorial candidates including Daniel Biss, Chris Kennedy and J.B. Pritzker squaring off at a forum before the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board, a group of protesters disrupting a news conference for the Obama Presidential Center, fourteen students at a West Side elementary school being taken to hospitals when they got sick after eating marijuana-laced candy, health officials are reporting a second confirmed case of measles in the Chicago area, the plans moving forward for the world’s largest Starbucks in the old Crate & Barrel space on Michigan Avenue, the Chicago Bulls losing to the Golden State Warriors, the Northwestern Wildcats losing to Ohio State, Corey Crawford possibly being out for the year, Brian Urlacher being sued by his ex-girlfriend and Apple announcing it is bringing billions of dollars of business back to the U.S. (BONUS: a special conversation about 16-inch softball)

