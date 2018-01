× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.17.18: Stable geniuses and Richard Lewis

We can all breathe a sigh of relief because our President is in great shape and sharp as a tack. Friend of the show and funny man, Richard Lewis, stopped by the studio to chat about his upcoming shows at Zannies this weekend. Ilyce Glink sums up the real estate market, Tony Granata talks USA Hockey and Dean Richards loves Betty White.