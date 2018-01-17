Roe Conn Full Show (1/17/18): Rep. Raja on the looming govt shutdown, Bret Baier on his conversation with Gen. Kelly, and moore…

Posted 8:43 PM, January 17, 2018, by , Updated at 02:56PM, January 18, 2018

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, January 17th, 2018:

Chief political anchor for Fox News Bret Baier joins the show to talk about his interview White House Chief of Staff Gen. Michael Kelly, WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory looks at the warmer weather for the weekend, Susan Schmidt from Westwood in Dallas talks about the recent dips in Bitcoin value, the Top Five@5 features a look at the 20th anniversary of the Clinton/Lewinsky scandal, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorithi breaks down what he hopes to see in a final deal to fund the government beyond January 19th, and Master Educator in the Astronomy Department at the Adler Planetarium​ Michelle Nichols explains the science behind a meteor flash that lit up the skies above Michigan.

