× Roe Conn Full Show (1/17/18): Rep. Raja on the looming govt shutdown, Bret Baier on his conversation with Gen. Kelly, and moore…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, January 17th, 2018:

Chief political anchor for Fox News Bret Baier joins the show to talk about his interview White House Chief of Staff Gen. Michael Kelly, WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory looks at the warmer weather for the weekend, Susan Schmidt from Westwood in Dallas talks about the recent dips in Bitcoin value, the Top Five@5 features a look at the 20th anniversary of the Clinton/Lewinsky scandal, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorithi breaks down what he hopes to see in a final deal to fund the government beyond January 19th, and Master Educator in the Astronomy Department at the Adler Planetarium​ Michelle Nichols explains the science behind a meteor flash that lit up the skies above Michigan.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3453953/3453953_2018-01-17-200553.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

