Noah Gabriel: Couch Guitars, Album Art and Richard Marx at the Bookstore

Nick Digilio is happy to welcome back to the program singer/songwriter Noah Gabriel.

In this conversation they discuss Gabriel’s songwriting process (including his couch guitar), the importance of album art and his first concert involving Richard Marx.

Be sure to check out Noah when he performs at Subterranean on Wednesday January 24th. For more information and details, click here.

