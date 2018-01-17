President Donald Trump yells to reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Washington. Trump is returning to Missouri on Wednesday as he tries to push the Republican tax plan across the finish line. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Neuropsychologist Sandra Weintraub: The coginitive test is “not a gold standard…to measure cognitive functions”
Northwestern Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease Center Neuropsychologist Sandra Weintraub describes what the cognitive test President Trump took exposes about him. He scored 30 out of 30 on this test, but that doesn’t reveal a significant difference between his mental well-being and yours.