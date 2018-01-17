× Musician Aaron Kelly talks songwriting, capturing Americana: “It is an artist’s place to reflect the nature of the times”

Songwriter, folk musician and Chicagoland native Aaron Kelly joins Dave Hoekstra in-studio for some live tunes and a discussion on his solo work and career: they discuss the influence of John Prine (who went to high school with his mom), Bob Dylan and Townes Van Zandt on his music and worldview, navigating the scene of the city and suburbs, the challenge of touching a topical or political issue in a forum where people are usually looking for an “escape”, and more.