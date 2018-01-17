× Justin O’Brien’s ‘Chicago Yippie ’68’: “The story didn’t end with just the five days in August”

Dave Hoekstra talks with Justin O’Brien, author of Chicago Yippie! ’68, featuring his personal memoirs and photos from the streets of Chicago during the week of the 1968 Democratic National Convention. He shares his stories of discovering Civil War photos as a young man, and that inspiring him to get involved in what became the antiwar movement, the role folk music played in Vietnam-era protests, how we can apply what we learned in ’68 to the present, and more.

Women’s March Chicago rep Claire Shingler and singer/songwriter Aaron Kelly also sit in.