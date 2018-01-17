× “[Jean Baptiste Point du Sable] Founded Your Fair City Of Chicago” | Haitian Author, Katia D. Ulysse

Katia D. Ulysse joins Patti to discuss her incredible background and the influence of Haiti on the rest of the world. Katia is a fiction writer, born in Haiti. Her short stories, essays, and Pushcart Prize–nominated poetry appear in numerous literary journals and anthologies. Mouths Don’t Speak, Katia’s new novel, continues to receive praise from reviewers. Listen to the full interview right here:

