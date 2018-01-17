× Investment for the time-crunched person

YCharts is helping investors make smarter decisions on a SAS platform. Sean Brown is CEO and started his career by accidentally accepting a software development job out of college. 25 years later, he’s still doing it, using modern tools to organize and display your data. While other investment platforms are lagging behind, YCharts is repping Chicago by updating the game.

For anyone interested in using YCharts, get 10% off by mentioning you heard Sean on the Technori podcast!

