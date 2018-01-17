× Haitian Author, Katia D. Ulysse, DYME Watches Rock Chicago, Mona and Her Parents and the Hellcab Wrap Party! | Full Show (Jan 16th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Jan 16th) Katia D. Ulysse joins Patti to discuss her incredible background and the influence of Haiti on the rest of the world. Katia is a fiction writer, born in Haiti. Her short stories, essays, and Pushcart Prize–nominated poetry appear in numerous literary journals and anthologies. Mouths Don’t Speak, Katia’s new novel, continues to receive praise from reviewers. Then, Comedian, Mona Aburmishan and her parents also join us to discuss the in’s and outs of divorce. Moving right along, DYME Watches are here to rock Chicago – Founders, Matt Elliott and Adam Hengesbaugh jump on air with Patti to discuss their intelligent and stylish designs all of which are influenced by Chicago streets. For more information visit: Dymewatches.com. And finally, we have the very talented cast of HELLCAB join us live in studio to discuss their successful run through The Agency! Listen in to cast members: Sommer Austin, Tim Touhy, Manuela Rentea, Diana Lee, Gabrielle Gulledge, Delysa Richards and George Ellzey.

