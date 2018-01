× Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. Storm. Ever

It’s Wednesday, and you know the drill. Amy and Rex team up to discuss the latest in politics. On today’s episode, Amy and Rex talk about the upcoming women’s march in Chicago; Trump’s ‘relationship’ with Stormy Daniels; Vice President Pence; Bannon being subpoenaed by the special counsel and House committee to testify on Russia probes; and much more.