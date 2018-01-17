× For companies looking to grow, Theron sees the path forward

After the success of SMS assist, Alex Rothman started fielding questions about how he did it. That’s where Theron Technology Solutions was founded alongside his father, Mike Rothman. The Co-Founders teach other startups how to scale. The Theron story shows how one business can be flipped into an entirely new one. Every company has distinct needs, why isn’t the market meeting them?

