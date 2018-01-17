× E-sports Analysis

In the past eight years, E-sports has become a staple in our culture. However, many people still do not understand what E-sports is and why it is so popular. Joining me to speak about E-sports and the games that are currently being played is DotEsports.com Staff Writer and E-sports Analyst Aaron Mickunas. Aaron also talks about some of the things we can expect during season 8 of: League of Legends.

Check out Aaron’s work at: Dotesports.com

Like Aaron on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Aaronmickunas

Follow Aaron on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Aaronmickunas

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine