Corey Crawford could be out for rest of season per report

by Scott King

It appears Corey Crawford and the Blackhawks could be facing unspeakable adversity according to a report from the Chicago Sun Times on Tuesday night.

Through three sources, the Times confirmed Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman’s Tuesday report that there was organizational concern Crawford could miss the rest of the season with vertigo-like symptoms.

The goaltender has been out since Christmas with what head coach Joel Quenneville called an “upper-body injury”. Since then, Quenneville and the Hawks have been mum on his situation.

Crawford took some contact during a December 21 game in Dallas, but finished the game seemingly without incident. Two days later he was back in net in New Jersey, but had a rough go, giving up three goals in less than 14 minutes and being pulled. That was the last time he was seen around the team.

Corey missed almost four weeks near the end of the 2015-2016 season before returning for the first round of the playoffs with what the Sun Times reported was vertigo-like symptoms.

The Hawks currently sit three spots outside of a Wild Card spot in the middle of their bye week. If they’re without this season’s MVP for a long stretch, the Hawks may not be able to make their tenth consecutive playoff appearance.

