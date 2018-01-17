× Cook County Clerk David Orr: When billionaires can spend millions of dollars a year and a half before the election that just wipes out the opportunity for other people”

Cook County Clerk David Orr returns to The Download to discuss a variety of topics including voter suppression, the improvements Illinois has made with voter registration, the challenges involved making sure outside entities don’t hack our elections and the upcoming Illinois primary on March 20th including the hotly contested race for Illinois governor.

