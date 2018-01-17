× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.17.18: Doctor Doctor

On today’s show, Bill is in for the first half hour by himself. He talks to Steve and Mary about President Trump’s cognitive test and things no man over 40 should have. Then, Wendy joins in and they get a visit from Dr. John Duffy. Dr. Duffy talks about teens and anxiety. After that, Dr. Mark Hammergren, an Astronomer from the Alder Planetarium, joins the show. He talks to Bill and Wendy about the meteor that lit up the sky last night over Michigan and Illinois.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.