Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 1.17.18: Oh Trump

It’s the stream of conscious. Today, Bill and Wendy discuss the story about a California couple accused of holding their 13 kids captive. They also talk about President Trump kicking out CNN reporter Jim Acosta during a press conference, Dick Durban’s appearance on The View, and much more.

