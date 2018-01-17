20th Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray
It’s the 20th Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray on Thursday, February 15, 2018.
Come out to Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse in River North (33 West Kinzie) and raise a Budweiser to toast legendary Hall of Fame baseball announcer Harry Caray!
The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes will broadcast live from 4pm to 7pm. Official toast time is 6:30pm.
Fans who are not able to join for the ceremony can listen live on WGN Radio 720 AM in the Chicagoland area or tune in online at wgnradio.com from anywhere in the world to raise a glass to Harry at 6:30pm CST! Tweet or Instagram your toast using #ToastToHarry and @HarryCarays.
About the Toast to Harry Caray
As is tradition every year, fans around the world will raise a drink to the memory of Harry Caray. Over the years, more than five million fans from all 50 states and over 200 countries have joined in the annual tribute to the baseball broadcaster. Harry, who was known to fans as the Cub Fan Bud Man, estimated that he consumed over 73,000 Budweisers during his lifetime. Numerous celebrities have joined in the tribute over the years. See more information about the event at facebook.com/ToastToHarry.