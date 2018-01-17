× 20th Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray

It’s the 20th Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

Come out to Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse in River North (33 West Kinzie) and raise a Budweiser to toast legendary Hall of Fame baseball announcer Harry Caray!

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes will broadcast live from 4pm to 7pm. Official toast time is 6:30pm.

Fans who are not able to join for the ceremony can listen live on WGN Radio 720 AM in the Chicagoland area or tune in online at wgnradio.com from anywhere in the world to raise a glass to Harry at 6:30pm CST! Tweet or Instagram your toast using #ToastToHarry and @HarryCarays.