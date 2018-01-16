× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/16/18: Dow 26,000, Millennials to Wisconsin, & Your Credit Score

Another market moment for for the Dow Jones and Jon Najarian was there to help break down the historic moment. Suzanne Muchin shared her thoughts on whether Hollywood is moving in the right director for pay equality, Tricia Braun is working to attract millennials to Wisconsin, and Anthony Davenport helped listeners reclaim their credit score in his new book, “Your Score: An Insiders Screts to Understanding, Controlling and Protecting Your Credit Score”.