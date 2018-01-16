× The Opening Bell 1/16/18: The Future of Cars is Ready. Legislation Is Holding us Back.

This week marks the beginning of the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, where the major auto makers around the world convene to set the tone for the year ahead. Steve took a deep dive into the show by kicking things off with Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes & Chief Executive Magazine) by looking at the tone of the show. Nik Miles (President of the Northwest Automotive Press Association) then shared some of breakout brands of the show this year including the car, SVU, & truck of the year.