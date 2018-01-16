× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.16.18: Your family tree, imminent government shutdown, gray iPhones

Today on the John Williams Show, we help curb your iPhone addiction with one – well – with several simple steps. Plus, inspired by an interview last week, John hears from some of you about your Nazi relatives, and others you’re not so happy to be related to. ABC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Lana Zak explains what could cause a government shutdown likely to happen Friday. Finally, he explores what teenagers find alluring about a laundry detergent pod.