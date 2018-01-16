× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-16-18

We have an incredible show for you tonight! On this episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Hireology co-founder Adam Robinson about the business of Human Resources, actress, comedian, author and “SNL” alum Julia Sweeney tells us about her new Second City show, “Julia Sweeney: Older and Wider,” we introduce you to Chicago-based artist and scientist Hunter Cole, writer and editor Jessica Easto talks about her new book, “Craft Coffee: A Manual” and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

