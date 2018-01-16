× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/16/18): The words we use and how they’re used by others. Plus, Kasso remembers the great Milt Rosenberg

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Ep. 88(01/16/18): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board Member Kristen McQueary to debate the impact of President Trump’s ‘sh**hole’ remarks, look at the race for Illinois’ next governor, and present tips for ‘surviving’ an internet free home with young kids. Plus, Kasso remembers his friend and broadcast legend Milt Rosenberg.

